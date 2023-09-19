Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,301 shares during the period. Franchise Group comprises approximately 9.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

