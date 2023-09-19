Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,171 shares of company stock worth $6,739,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

