First National Bank of South Miami Has $713,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

