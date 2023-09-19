First National Bank of South Miami Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

