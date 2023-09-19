FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.30.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

