Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.43.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.