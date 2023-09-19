Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 16,700 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $974.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.24. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $456.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

