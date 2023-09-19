Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases 768,534 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies comprises 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

