Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Lowers Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group makes up about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lucid Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 69,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lucid Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lucid Group by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.