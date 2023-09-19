Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Acquires 5,594 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. The Arena Group makes up about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in The Arena Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Arena Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

NYSE AREN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Arena Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,593.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,261,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Arena Group Company Profile

Free Report

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

