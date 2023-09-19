EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 911,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.3 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDRVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.