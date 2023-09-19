Ecolab’s (ECL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $194.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

