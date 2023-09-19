DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DURECT

DURECT Price Performance

DRRX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,493,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.