DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

