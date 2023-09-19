DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 980,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 812,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

