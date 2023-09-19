Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

