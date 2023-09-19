Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $403.18 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.