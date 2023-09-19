Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,134,000 after buying an additional 129,128 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 339,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,982. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

