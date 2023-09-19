Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Core & Main stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

