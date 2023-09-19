Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

