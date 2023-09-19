Constitution Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

