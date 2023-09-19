Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 7,597 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 3,998,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

