Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 2,518 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. 768,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

