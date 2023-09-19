Collective Family Office LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.4% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

