Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

CLNE opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

