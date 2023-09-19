Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $198.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

