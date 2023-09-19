Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of ASND opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,323 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

