Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 594 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

