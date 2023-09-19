Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,844 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

