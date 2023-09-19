Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

