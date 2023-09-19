Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.32.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.