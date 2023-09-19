BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.01 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

