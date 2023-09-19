Berkshire Bank Sells 3,723 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

