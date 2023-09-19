Berkshire Bank Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $694.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.