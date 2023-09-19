Berkshire Bank Purchases 455 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

