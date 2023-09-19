Berkshire Bank Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.