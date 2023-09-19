Berkshire Bank Buys 1,824 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

