Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.22. 497,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

