Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $222,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

