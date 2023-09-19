Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
About Barratt Developments
