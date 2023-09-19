AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.69 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,526.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,505.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,510.10. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

