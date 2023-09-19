Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 4.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.04. 669,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,760,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

