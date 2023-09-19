Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.41.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

