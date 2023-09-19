Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $103.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

