Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 3.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.15 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.