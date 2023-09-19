Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $586.38.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $532.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.78. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.