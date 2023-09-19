5,130 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

