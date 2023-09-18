Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $1,912,510 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after buying an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.