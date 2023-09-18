Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,199. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.