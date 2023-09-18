Wolfe Research Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,423 shares of company stock worth $8,534,347 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.